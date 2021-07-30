Eaton Vance Management Buys 267 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $158.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

