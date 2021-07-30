MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at BTIG Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $850.00 to $950.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.67.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $625.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 24.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 122.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.