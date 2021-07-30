Natera (NTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.