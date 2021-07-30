The Chemours Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

The Chemours has increased its dividend by 733.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.93 on Friday. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

