The Chemours Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
The Chemours has increased its dividend by 733.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.93 on Friday. The Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.
