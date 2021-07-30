Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

