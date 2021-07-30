Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $34.79.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
