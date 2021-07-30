Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
