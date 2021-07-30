Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

