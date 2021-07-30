Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect Issuer Direct to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ISDR stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

