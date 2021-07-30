Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GLMD opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.