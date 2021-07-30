Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.95. Cerner has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.