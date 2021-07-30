Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstone Mining Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CS. CIBC raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

Shares of CS opened at C$5.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$6.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

