Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,279,814 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $73,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

