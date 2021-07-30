Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,248 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $65,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Stephens lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

CASY stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.05 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

