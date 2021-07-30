Schroder Investment Management Group Has $70.94 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.77% of Terreno Realty worth $70,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

