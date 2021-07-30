Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 142,620 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $68,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

