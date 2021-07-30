Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.96). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $940,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.