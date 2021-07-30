First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

