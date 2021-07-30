Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

