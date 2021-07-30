Continental Resources’ (CLR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $34.64 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.62.

NYSE:CLR opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

