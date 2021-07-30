Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

