JMP Securities Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.57.

DT stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 245.04, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Dynatrace by 51.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

