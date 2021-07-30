Black Stone Minerals’ (BSM) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.07 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

BSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $6,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 35.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.