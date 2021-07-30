William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.13.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.79. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $120.69 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,833.76 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

