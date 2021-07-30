Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

