American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:AVD opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.