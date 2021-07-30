Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $192.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.90.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 48,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
