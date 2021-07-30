Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Cut to Sell at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $192.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $197.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 48,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

