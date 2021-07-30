Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dycom's shares have significantly underperformed its industry so far this year. Nevertheless the company experienced broad-based improvement in the services performed in fiscal first quarter. Dycom’s business primarily benefits from increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband, given the proliferation of smart phones. However, the company has been witnessing the complexity of a large customer program. Its top five customers contributed 68.2% to total contract revenues during fiscal first quarter, which dropped 23% organically. This was due to the impact of a large customer program and lower revenues from other large customers. Also, adverse winter in many regions impacted results. Owing to the crisis, Dycom provided tepid expectation for the fiscal second quarter.”

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

DY stock opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,399,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after purchasing an additional 220,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,239,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

