Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after acquiring an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

