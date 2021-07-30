Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DDL opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.