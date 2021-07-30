Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of DDL opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $46.00.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
