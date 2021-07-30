Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $23.17 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a positive rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a positive rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 3,190.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

