Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $13.51 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NWBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

NWBI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

