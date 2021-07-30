Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.85

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 120466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
