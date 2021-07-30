Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.85

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 120466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 88.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

