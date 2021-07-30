Flowserve (FLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.