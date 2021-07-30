Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alamo Group stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

