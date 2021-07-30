CTI BioPharma (CTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.70. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
