CTI BioPharma (CTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.70. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

