Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.29

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.29 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 1083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

