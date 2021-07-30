Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.08

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 3833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.