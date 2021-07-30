Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.21

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.21 and last traded at $115.65, with a volume of 10238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

