Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.87 on September 22nd

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 2.87 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Equinix has raised its dividend by 33.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EQIX stock opened at $786.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.43.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

