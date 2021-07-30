Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Drops By 80.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $72.01 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

