Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Declines By 48.9%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 30th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PPSI opened at $3.96 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPSI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 5.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

