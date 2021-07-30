Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$77.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$53.14 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$50.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.3364471 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

