British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

