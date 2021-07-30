Adyen Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Adyen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adyen’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

