W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

WPC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

