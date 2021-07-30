Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

QTX stock opened at GBX 462 ($6.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Quartix Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The firm has a market cap of £223.33 million and a PE ratio of 47.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 489.77.

Get Quartix Technologies alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.