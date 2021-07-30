Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 56,300 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

