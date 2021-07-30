Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

NYSE:MLI opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

