Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of MMSI opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 927.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

