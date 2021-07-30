Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.72. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $77.61 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

