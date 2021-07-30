Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

NYSE GIB opened at $90.16 on Friday. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

